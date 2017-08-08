Top ICO List FAQ

What is top ico list?

Top Ico list provides a curated list of the hottest up and coming Initial coin offerings (ICO). The token frenzy has never been greater and neither has the need for an actively refreshed list on the coins worth following. TOPICOLIST is the new trusted source for enriched information that can be used by investors, analysts, journalists, and anyone interested in following this booming industry.

Our aim is to make investing in token offerings as simple as possible by making it easy to track and discover the latest and greatest offerings out there. We filter out the nonsense so you don’t have to.

What is an Initial coin offering (ICO)?

As a term and in method, ICOs are inspired by IPOs, Initial Public Offerings. By buying into an ICO, investors, typically enthusiasts, receive tokens, virtual currency, which serves as part of the platform the startup in question wants to build. The hope is that demand for the application, and its tokens, will be high, which create skyrocketing value.

It is important to note that even the best ICOs aren’t regulated, in any sense of the word approaching what we see in the stock market. It’s important be extra skeptical because tech startups are notoriously high-risk endeavors. For people willing to invest, it’s crucial to follow ICO ratings and trends, before taking the plunge. ICO listing sites, like ours, form a crucial resource for those wishing to make informed decisions

Why invest in ICO? What’s all the hype?

Blockchains and smart contracts are early forms of potentially truly universally revolutionary technologies, people are interested, for good reason. ICOs are potentially high return investments, at the price of high risk. If approached with a balanced approach that does not exceed sound use of available capital, ICOs are front-row tickets to history in the making.

To name a few from our wiki-like knowledge base of initial coin offerings, we think some of the most exciting Initial Coin Offerings in 2017 so far include …, … and ….. If you understand the basic concepts we’ll discuss below, we think you’ll share our excitement

What is a token sale?

Token sales are an integral part of ICOs, as described in question #3. Sometimes, it’s used as a synonym to the whole process, or for referring to subsequent sales, after the initial part. The role and potential of these ICO crowdsales becomes apparent, as the evolution of cryptocurrencies progresses towards smart contracts.

These smart contracts, which we’ll define below, are the basis on which networked applications and online trade may be based in the future. Looking at the history of Bitcoin, it’s clear that an early investor may benefit hugely from owning tokens, which will be used to pay for networked computational participation and services alike.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrencies, a subset of digital currencies, are instruments, tokens used for different exchanges. Cryptocurrencies rely on innovative uses of cryptographic technologies, such as blockchains, to create proof of value through computational expense, and a complete, often verifiable history of transactions.

Bitcoin, created in 2009, is the first and most well-known decentralized cryptocurrency, combining p2p networking technology, like bit torrent, with advanced cryptography. Due to how only a limited supply of Bitcoin can be created, and how the currency can be split in tinier parts as the value grows, the original coin has offered legendary payback for early investors.

What is the blockchain about?

Bitcoin is far more revolutionary than just letting those pesky internet libertarians buy into every imaginable vice on the Darknet. Rather, the most important part of Bitcoin is arguably its decentralized ledger of transactions, the blockchain.

Several times every hour, all parties in the bitcoin network update their list of what’s been going on, in an intertwined fashion. Defrauding this becomes extremely difficult.

This transforms almost every potential new use of blockchains into a possible new beginning for stable societies. After all, the promise of this tech is to create permanent records and binding contracts in the midst of our current, almost existential cyber insecurity concerns.

What is a smart contract?

Smart contracts sound like a high-flying, complicated concept. While the techy details can be mind-bending, the essentials are not. Smart contracts are programmatic logic built into blockchains. Transactions trigger events and conditions, which when fulfilled, go into the cryptographically verified ledgers. That is, blockchains with built-in apps.

The truth, as verified by the blockchain, becomes a shared interest by all honest participants on the network. With this comes the possibility to simplify and speed up complicated transactions, everything from getting a cell phone plan, purchasing a car or getting a house on a mortgage. Not to mention grittier parts of the human condition, such as splitting assets in messy divorces, inheritance or handling super complex corporate mergers.

The identity of everyone signing off and history of items being traded become extremely verifiable, including handling reputation and credit.

What is Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum is a framework, of distributed computing platform based on the idea of blockchains.

Based on a decentralized network of nodes, this construction allows for all kinds of transactions to be computed and verified around the world. The network becomes programmable entity that provides a blockchain for keeping track of and verifying all kinds of objects, individuals and agreements.

An internal currency, Ether, allows for compensation of device owners who participate in the network by contributing compute power and bandwidth. Ethereum promises to be a sort of hivemind upon which all kinds of trade and organization can securely take place.

What are Altcoins?

The limitations of Bitcoin drive individuals to experiment with new kinds of uses for the fundamental principles of cryptocurrencies. These new developments in the field are often referred to as Altcoins by the community and ICO offering lists.

So why are everyone waiting for the next big thing?

While extremely useful, Bitcoin is a first-generation technology that limits itself to function as a deflatory currency based on proof of work. Even for this very purpose, Bitcoin has inherent limitations.

For example, despite its burdened reputation for fueling illegal markets, Bitcoin is far from anonymous – bit coins reside in “wallets,” and all transactions between wallets that are publicly known. Some people are addressing this in their work on altcoins.

More critically, Bitcoin has a scaling problem: verifying transactions is becoming slow and computationally heavy. New developments in the field seek to solve issues like these.

What is a Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO)?

With Distributed Autonomous Organizations, we refer to a still highly experimental set of methods, through which blockchains, in the form developed by Ethereum -like smart contracts, define how groups of people work together with preset values and goals, with automatic events and adjustments. Each member in a Distributed Autonomous Organization is measured and may, if the smart contract allows it, influence consensus and decision making.

What is a Decentralized application?

For over a decade now, much of the success big internet companies and projects have generated, is based on combining or coordinating users and content produced by them. From Wikipedia and Facebook to Uber and numerous other services other that offer an outlet or market for user creativity, the internet is built around centralized applications.

Large, diverse groups of people may contribute to what we consume through the internet, but the infrastructure is centrally owned, controlled and painstakingly engineered to keep databases and web servers from collapsing under user load. Much of this is monetized, if at all, through intrusive, behavioral advertising and revenue sharing schemes.

Imagine if all of these services were open source software, where transactions run and are verified on a peer to peer network that funds itself. Funding would take place through currencies based on proof of work, competition or other progress, all kickstarted by early investors in Initial Coin Offerings.